New York Time’s best selling author Amy Greene read an excerpt from her most recently novel, “The Nature of Fire,” during the Mildred Haun Conference held at Walters State Community College Saturday.

Mildred Haun Conference celebrates culture, tradition

Posted on February 5, 2017 at 4:09 am

Lovers of literature and Appalachia gathered on Feb. 2 and 3 to celebrate the rich cultural and literary traditions of the Appalachian region at Walters State Community College. The theme of this year’s conference was “Foodways: The Intersection of Food in Appalachian Literature, Culture, Traditions and History.” Some...
