In celebrating the accomplishments and civil rights leadership of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Union of Churches and Ministerial Alliance of Hamblen County held a commemorative service at Young’s Temple AME Zion Church in Morristown Sunday evening. To honor King’s work and preach the word of the...
Read more of this story
On Monday, Jan. 16, retired black teachers will be honored at the... Read more of this story
Thursday morning, New Market Elementary School fifth grade student Caroline Loveday had... Read more of this story
Political discussions abandoned social media and took to the local stage on Sunday afternoon in Morristown. The director and cast of Encore Theatrical Company’s
Read more of this story
Walters State Community College invites the Read more
A 9-cent Morristown property tax increase Read more
Famous music group Dailey and Vincent Read more
Read more News Stories
Famous music group Dailey and Vincent will be returning to Morristown to play for the Kiwanis Kapers, presented by the Kiwanis Club of Morristown
Read more of this story
One of Morristown’s most celebrated musicians Read more
Encore opens 11th season with ‘The Read more
Lightwire Theater is returning to the Read more
Read more Entertainment Stories
1st place K-2 Kara Dyke Alpha Elementary Mrs. Moore 2nd grade A Wonderful World Can you imagine how wonderful this world could be? I
Read more of this story
HAMBLEN Technical Certificates Advanced Emergency Medical Read more
Hurricane Watch: Welcome back from the Read more
Nolan Keesee, a junior at Morristown Read more
Read more Education Stories
Abby Fugate fired in a game-high 33 points to help the Stars win a 40-39 thriller over the Sparks in girls Rec league basketball
Read more of this story
Morristown East built a 21-point lead Read more
Even without the services of two Read more
NEWPORT — Rick Sinard just keeps Read more
Read more Sports Stories
A Feature of Wink Magazine
The Lakeway Area’s newest art gallery opened recently in the historic Loy Memorial Methodist Church in New Market. The setting of the Gray Dove
Read more of this story
Morgan – Bacon Gabrielle Chance Morgan and Bradley Alan Bacon were married on Dec. 9, 2017 at the home of the bride’s grandmother in
Read more of this story
Angelica Bunch and Brandon Foster of Read more
Robbins Dan and Nannie Robbins of Read more
Conley Michael Brett Conley and Ashley Read more
Read more Lifestyles Stories
Imagine how horrible it would be to only hear parts of conversations.... Read more
Spring is the busiest and best season to sell a home. While... Read more
The US Department of Labor found that in November 2016 the number... Read more
A filling restores a tooth damaged by decay back to its normal... Read more
As the requirements and regulations of lending institutions become increasingly stringent, some... Read more
Bullying can take many forms, and learning the warning signs as a... Read more
Read more Insiders Stories