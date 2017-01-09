Citizen Tribune
Monday, January 9th, 2017

Follow Us On:

Breaking News: School Closing
Work on an over-loaded sewer pipe under East Main Street in Morristown will cost $1 million.

$128.2 million in wastewater system upgrades continue

Posted on January 9, 2017 at 12:34 pm

The heavy excavation equipment perched over the gulch on East Main Street is an uncommon visual reminder that Morristown’s state-ordered, decade-long sewer-rehabilitation program hasn’t reached its destination. At the bottom of the hole is a sewer line of insufficient size to convey the human waste, about 750 feet...
Read more of this story

Local News Videos

News

Read more News Stories

Entertainment

Read more Entertainment Stories

Education

Read more Education Stories

Sports

Read more Sports Stories

NFL Football News

College Football Poll

Lifestyles

Safely avoid potential winter hazards

Winter can be a beautiful time of year,…


Read more

Protect yourself from cyber threats

  Technology has forever changed the way we…


Read more

Is a Will Enough?

Attorneys are often asked by clients if they…


Read more

Read more Lifestyles Stories

Insiders

Read more Insiders Stories

Digital Circulars

Weekly Poll

  • Is the media making too big a deal about Russian hacking?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Copyright 2017 Lakeway Publishers, Inc. All rights reservered. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without written permission.
Copyright Lakeway Publishers, Inc. Privacy Policy