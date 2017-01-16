Citizen Tribune
Monday, January 16th, 2017

Follow Us On:

01-16-King service

MLK’s message echoed at Young’s Temple AME Zion Church

Posted on January 16, 2017 at 12:11 pm

In celebrating the accomplishments and civil rights leadership of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Union of Churches and Ministerial Alliance of Hamblen County held a commemorative service at Young’s Temple AME Zion Church in Morristown Sunday evening. To honor King’s work and preach the word of the...
Read more of this story

Local News Videos

News

Read more News Stories

Entertainment

Read more Entertainment Stories

Education

Read more Education Stories

Sports

Read more Sports Stories

NFL Football News

College Football Poll

Lifestyles

Safely avoid potential winter hazards

Winter can be a beautiful time of year,…


Read more

Protect yourself from cyber threats

  Technology has forever changed the way we…


Read more

Is a Will Enough?

Attorneys are often asked by clients if they…


Read more

Read more Lifestyles Stories

Insiders

Read more Insiders Stories

Digital Circulars

Weekly Poll

  • Did president-elect Trump go too far in calling CNN “fake news?”

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Copyright 2017 Lakeway Publishers, Inc. All rights reservered. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without written permission.
Copyright Lakeway Publishers, Inc. Privacy Policy