Citizen Tribune
Saturday, February 4th, 2017

Breaking News: School closings
Mike Ragsdale, former Knox County mayor and founding member of the program that became the Tennessee Promise, served as keynote speaker at a mentorship breakfast held Thursday morning at Walters State Community College.

Tennessee Promise celebrated at breakfast

Posted on February 3, 2017 at 11:59 am

Graham Thomas said the Tennessee Promise is different. “Other states have found money to make college free,” Thomas, deputy director of engagement and partnerships for tnAchieves said at a mentorship breakfast held Thursday at Walters State Community College. “Other cities have found money to make college free. Other...
